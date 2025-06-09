Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training Enhances Military Working Dog Skills and Host Nation Partnerships [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training Enhances Military Working Dog Skills and Host Nation Partnerships

    GERMANY

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Michelle Thum 

    Public Health Command Europe

    Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany – Working dog handlers from across the region gathered at Spangdahlem Air Base on Monday, June 2nd, 2025, for a Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training and Simulation Training event. Hosted by the Spangdahlem Veterinary Training Facility and 52d Security Forces Squadron Kennels, the training brought together approximately 20-25 handlers from 52d Security Forces Squadron Kennels, Trier Polizei, and Trier Federal Polizei, fostering vital interagency collaboration.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 07:51
    Photo ID: 9102394
    VIRIN: 250602-A-FU201-3415
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training Enhances Military Working Dog Skills and Host Nation Partnerships [Image 3 of 3], by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training Enhances Military Working Dog Skills and Host Nation Partnerships
    Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training Enhances Military Working Dog Skills and Host Nation Partnerships
    Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training Enhances Military Working Dog Skills and Host Nation Partnerships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training Enhances Military Working Dog Skills and Host Nation Partnerships

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download