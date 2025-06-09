Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training Enhances Military Working Dog Skills and Host Nation Partnerships

Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany – Working dog handlers from across the region gathered at Spangdahlem Air Base on Monday, June 2nd, 2025, for a Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training and Simulation Training event. Hosted by the Spangdahlem Veterinary Training Facility and 52d Security Forces Squadron Kennels, the training brought together approximately 20-25 handlers from 52d Security Forces Squadron Kennels, Trier Polizei, and Trier Federal Polizei, fostering vital interagency collaboration.



The all-day training focused on equipping Working Dog handlers with the skills necessary to provide immediate, life-saving care to their canine partners in the field. The training vents centered around Tactical Combat Casualty Care and Military Working Dog Handler Critical Skills – a comprehensive approach to canine emergency medicine.



“Our MWDs are invaluable assets, and their well-being is paramount,” stated Spangdahlem Veterinary Treatment Facility Officer in Charge Capt. Javier Pino. “This training isn’t just about knowing what to do; it’s about building confidence and proficiency in assessing and stabilizing a canine facing a medical emergency. Time is critical, and handlers are often the first responders.”



The training covered a wide range of potential canine medical scenarios, including vital sign assessment, comprehensive physical exams, and the crucial primary survey process. Specific emphasis was placed on recognizing and treating conditions frequently encountered by working dogs, such as heat injury, penetrating wounds, and head traumas.



Handlers also received in-depth training on managing heat and cold injuries, addressing eye injuries, applying splints for fractures, and treating paw/pad injuries – all common occurrences for canines operating in diverse environments.



“This training has been crucial for us, it’s the first time ever that I receive comprehensive training for our dogs like this,” said Trier Police Commissioner Volker Heibel. “Each of our teams has a dog that they go on patrol with, but we aren’t taught how to take care of him in case of an emergency. We are asked for the veterinarian to arrive which can cost precious minutes in saving him.”



Beyond the technical skills, a key objective of the training was to strengthen relationships with local law enforcement agencies. Sharing best practices and standardized procedures ensures seamless interoperability during joint operations and mutual aid situations. The opportunity for handlers from different organizations to train together builds trust and understanding.



“Working with our counterparts in the German and Luxembourgian police forces is essential, because not only do we get to learn from each other, we have the opportunity to build lasting relationships that we continue to strengthen over time” explained Pino.



The training concluded with realistic simulation exercises, allowing handlers to practice their skills in a controlled environment.

"Simulations included scenarios involving a dog suffering from a bullet wound during a patrol and a paw injury sustained during a building search,” said Pino.



The event prepared participants to provide immediate and effective care to their canine partners, ultimately enhancing mission readiness and strengthening regional security cooperation.

