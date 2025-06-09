Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training Enhances Military Working Dog Skills and Host Nation Partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany – Working dog handlers from across the region gathered at Spangdahlem Air Base on Monday, June 2nd, 2025, for a Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training and Simulation Training event. Hosted by the Spangdahlem Veterinary Training Facility and 52d Security Forces Squadron Kennels, the training brought together approximately 20-25 handlers from 52d Security Forces Squadron Kennels, Trier Polizei, and Trier Federal Polizei, fostering vital interagency collaboration.