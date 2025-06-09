U.S. Marines and Portuguese navy team conduct joint training during BALTOPS 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LIEPAJA, Latvia (June 9, 2025) U.S. Marines, assigned to Slate Platoon, Apache Company, 2D Light Armored Reconnaissance, and the Portuguese navy team from the Portuguese Fuzileiros Force in Lithuania 2025, conduct joint training in Liepaja, Latvia, during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25), June 9, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)