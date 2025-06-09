Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines and Portuguese navy team conduct joint training during BALTOPS 25 [Image 5 of 10]

    U.S. Marines and Portuguese navy team conduct joint training during BALTOPS 25

    LIEPAJA, LATVIA

    06.09.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    LIEPAJA, Latvia (June 9, 2025) U.S. Marines, assigned to Slate Platoon, Apache Company, 2D Light Armored Reconnaissance, and the Portuguese navy team from the Portuguese Fuzileiros Force in Lithuania 2025, conduct joint training in Liepaja, Latvia, during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25), June 9, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

