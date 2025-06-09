Polish navy conducts crew coordination training during BALTOPS 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BALTIC SEA (June 6, 2025) The Polish navy conducts crew coordination training in the Baltic Sea during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25), June 6, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)