    Polish navy conducts crew coordination training during BALTOPS 25 [Image 2 of 7]

    Polish navy conducts crew coordination training during BALTOPS 25

    BALTIC SEA

    06.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    BALTIC SEA (June 6, 2025) The Polish navy conducts crew coordination training in the Baltic Sea during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25), June 6, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 03:31
    Photo ID: 9102072
    VIRIN: 250606-N-NO901-5002
    Resolution: 4144x2331
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
