BALTIC SEA (June 6, 2025) The Polish navy conducts crew coordination training in the Baltic Sea during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25), June 6, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 03:31
|Photo ID:
|9102072
|VIRIN:
|250606-N-NO901-5002
|Resolution:
|4144x2331
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Polish navy conducts crew coordination training during BALTOPS 25 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.