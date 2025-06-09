HM3 Justice Marlow conducts a routine water health assessment

ATALNTIC OCEAN, At Sea – (June 8, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Justice Marlow, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), tests the drinking water for impurities and proper safety levels during a routine health review aboard Bulkeley, June 8, 2025. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 22:08
|Photo ID:
|9101697
|VIRIN:
|250608-N-LX270-1014
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
