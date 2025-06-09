Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HM3 Justice Marlow tests drinking water for impurities and proper safety levels

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    ATALNTIC OCEAN, At Sea – (June 8, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Justice Marlow, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), tests the drinking water for impurities and proper safety levels during a routine health review aboard Bulkeley, June 8, 2025. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 22:08
    Photo ID: 9101689
    VIRIN: 250608-N-LX270-1011
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, HM3 Justice Marlow tests drinking water for impurities and proper safety levels [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C6F, DESRON 60, DDG 84, USS Bulkeley, WolfPack
    WolfPack
    C6F
    DESRON 60
    USS Bulkeley
    DDG 84

