    C6F, DESRON 60, DDG 84, USS Bulkeley, WolfPack [Image 2 of 3]

    C6F, DESRON 60, DDG 84, USS Bulkeley, WolfPack

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    ATALNTIC OCEAN, At Sea – (June 8, 2025) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Justice Marlow, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), tests the drinking water for impurities and proper safety levels during a routine health review aboard Bulkeley, June 8, 2025. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 22:08
    Photo ID: 9101695
    VIRIN: 250608-N-LX270-1012
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C6F, DESRON 60, DDG 84, USS Bulkeley, WolfPack [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WolfPack
    C6F
    DESRON 60
    USS Bulkeley
    DDG 84

