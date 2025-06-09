Army 250th Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers salute the flag during the Army 250 celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2025. Often referred to as the ‘center of the universe’ Fort Bragg stands as the nation’s crisis response hub. When the President needs a rapid and decisive answer to a global challenge, Fort Bragg is home to the solution. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)