Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army 250th Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army 250th Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers salute the flag during the Army 250 celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2025. Often referred to as the ‘center of the universe’ Fort Bragg stands as the nation’s crisis response hub. When the President needs a rapid and decisive answer to a global challenge, Fort Bragg is home to the solution. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 21:25
    Photo ID: 9101514
    VIRIN: 250610-A-DL184-1001
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 250th Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army 250th Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg
    Army 250th Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg
    Army 250th Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg
    Army 250th Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg
    Army 250th Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg
    Army 250th Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    POTUS
    usarmy
    fortbragg
    ARMY250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download