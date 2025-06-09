Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army 250th Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg [Image 4 of 6]

    Army 250th Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Gen. Andrew Poppas, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, spectates President Donald J. Trump giving a speech to Soldiers during the Army 250 celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2025. As commander of the U.S. Army's largest organization, he commands 212,000 active-component soldiers and 174,000 members of the U.S. Army Reserve, while also providing training and readiness oversight to the Army National Guard. In total, the Forces Command team includes more than 710,000 soldiers and 13,000 civilians. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 21:30
    Photo ID: 9101509
    VIRIN: 250610-A-DL184-1005
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
