Army 250th Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg

U.S. Army Gen. Andrew Poppas, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, spectates President Donald J. Trump giving a speech to Soldiers during the Army 250 celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2025. As commander of the U.S. Army's largest organization, he commands 212,000 active-component soldiers and 174,000 members of the U.S. Army Reserve, while also providing training and readiness oversight to the Army National Guard. In total, the Forces Command team includes more than 710,000 soldiers and 13,000 civilians. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 21:30
|Photo ID:
|9101509
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-DL184-1005
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
