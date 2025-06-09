President of the United States Donald J. Trump delivers a speech during the Army 250 celebration at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2025. Trump joined service members, their families, and community members in commemoration of the 250th birthday of the United States Army. The Paratroopers and Soldiers of Fort Bragg reflect on the rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice and dedication of those who served before them. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 21:26
|Photo ID:
|9101508
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-DL184-1003
|Resolution:
|7539x5028
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army 250th Birthday Celebration at Fort Bragg [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.