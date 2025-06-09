PLAY BALL!! Quantico school to honor former coach, player

Lt. Col. William "Bill" Barkley practices his wind-up pitch, preparing for his high school's upcoming season in 1971. Barkley was well known for his passion for baseball, playing and coaching throughout his 18-year career. Barkley, a pilot for Quantico's Helicopter Squadron One, was killed during an aircraft mishap over the Potomac River during a test flight in 1993. After 63 years, Marine Corps Base Quantico's Middle School High School closes its doors, and a new building opens in August during the new school year; with the new school, new sports fields will also be created, featuring Barkley Diamond in dedication to the Marine. (Courtesy photo by Sylvia Barkley Trimble)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 19:40
|Photo ID:
|9101309
|VIRIN:
|250610-M-XV579-1003
|Resolution:
|2272x3016
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
