    PLAY BALL!! Quantico school to honor former coach, player [Image 2 of 2]

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Charles Wolf 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    Lt. Col. William "Bill" Barkley practices his wind-up pitch, preparing for his high school's upcoming season in 1971. Barkley was well known for his passion for baseball, playing and coaching throughout his 18-year career. Barkley, a pilot for Quantico's Helicopter Squadron One, was killed during an aircraft mishap over the Potomac River during a test flight in 1993. After 63 years, Marine Corps Base Quantico's Middle School High School closes its doors, and a new building opens in August during the new school year; with the new school, new sports fields will also be created, featuring Barkley Diamond in dedication to the Marine. (Courtesy photo by Sylvia Barkley Trimble)

    This work, PLAY BALL!! Quantico school to honor former coach, player [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

