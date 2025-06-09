PLAY BALL!! Quantico school to honor former coach, player

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. William "Bill" Barkley practices his wind-up pitch, preparing for his high school's upcoming season in 1971. Barkley was well known for his passion for baseball, playing and coaching throughout his 18-year career. Barkley, a pilot for Quantico's Helicopter Squadron One, was killed during an aircraft mishap over the Potomac River during a test flight in 1993. After 63 years, Marine Corps Base Quantico's Middle School High School closes its doors, and a new building opens in August during the new school year; with the new school, new sports fields will also be created, featuring Barkley Diamond in dedication to the Marine. (Courtesy photo by Sylvia Barkley Trimble)