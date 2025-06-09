PLAY BALL!! Quantico school to honor former coach, player

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An artist's rendition of U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Michael F. Fenton featured on a 1940's style baseball card, created June 10, 2025. Fenton was killed in action during the Battle of Okinawa, WWII, on May 7th, 1945, and is remembered for his passion for playing baseball from an early age. In 1966, Marine Corps Base Quantico Post High School dedicated their baseball field to 'Fenton Field' in honor his service and sacrifice. June 10th, 2025, Marine Corps Base Quantico's Middle School High School closes its doors after 63 years, and as the new building opens for the new school year in August, another field will follow; in 2026, the field will be rededicated to Fenton. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo Illustration by Charles Wolf)