Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PLAY BALL!! Quantico school to honor former coach, player [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PLAY BALL!! Quantico school to honor former coach, player

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Charles Wolf 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    An artist's rendition of U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Michael F. Fenton featured on a 1940's style baseball card, created June 10, 2025. Fenton was killed in action during the Battle of Okinawa, WWII, on May 7th, 1945, and is remembered for his passion for playing baseball from an early age. In 1966, Marine Corps Base Quantico Post High School dedicated their baseball field to 'Fenton Field' in honor his service and sacrifice. June 10th, 2025, Marine Corps Base Quantico's Middle School High School closes its doors after 63 years, and as the new building opens for the new school year in August, another field will follow; in 2026, the field will be rededicated to Fenton. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo Illustration by Charles Wolf)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 19:39
    Photo ID: 9101308
    VIRIN: 250610-M-XV579-1002
    Resolution: 1700x2200
    Size: 696.9 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PLAY BALL!! Quantico school to honor former coach, player [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PLAY BALL!! Quantico school to honor former coach, player
    PLAY BALL!! Quantico school to honor former coach, player

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PLAY BALL!! Quantico school to honor former coach, player

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DODEA
    Marines
    Quantico
    HMX-1
    Barkley Diamond

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download