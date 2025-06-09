PLAY BALL!! Quantico school to honor former coach, player

Photo By Charles Wolf | An artist's rendition of U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Michael F. Fenton featured on a 1940's...... read more read more Photo By Charles Wolf | An artist's rendition of U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Michael F. Fenton featured on a 1940's style baseball card, created June 10, 2025. Fenton was killed in action during the Battle of Okinawa, WWII, on May 7th, 1945, and is remembered for his passion for playing baseball from an early age. In 1966, Marine Corps Base Quantico Post High School dedicated their baseball field to 'Fenton Field' in honor his service and sacrifice. June 10th, 2025, Marine Corps Base Quantico's Middle School High School closes its doors after 63 years, and as the new building opens for the new school year in August, another field will follow; in 2026, the field will be rededicated to Fenton. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo Illustration by Charles Wolf) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – As the Marine Corps celebrates its 250th anniversary, Quantico Middle High School also marks a significant moment in its history and as part of Quantico’s story. Today, the school closes the doors on an outdated facility with staff and students looking forward to the opening of a new multimillion dollar facility in August. As this occurs, QMHS is also preparing to honor two Marines who hold special significance when the new baseball field is constructed sometime next year.



According to Miles Shea, the school principal, they intend to dedicate the new field, called Barkley Diamond at Fenton Field, to a former student and coach who also served as Marines.



“As we transition into our new school, it is important that we honor our past in every way possible because there have been amazing people before us who have helped make Quantico Middle High School what it is today,” said Shae. “Part of celebrating that history is naming our new baseball complex Barkley Diamond at Fenton Field to ensure we are honoring military members that have served our country and Quantico Middle High School with distinction.”



Barkley Diamond

“Bill was heavily into baseball growing up,” said Sylvia Barkley Trimble, widow of William Barkley.” Attending Gardner-Webb College, Barkley was hoping to propel his baseball career with the hopes of getting into the major leagues.”



Unfortunately, she said, he got injured during his junior year, preventing him from pursuing professional baseball. Instead, Barkley took interest in student government and being a pilot for the military.



“That’s when we joined the Marine Corps,” said Trimble, where he became a Marine officer pilot.



“His main aircraft was the CH53 and one he loved to fly most,” said Trimble.



Throughout his 18 years of service, he would also play and coach on squadron or church baseball teams.



In 1989 while stationed at MCB Quantico, Barkley was assigned to HMX-1.



“Bill flew with President George W. Bush Sr. for three and half years and President Bill Clinton for one year,” said Trimble.



When he wasn’t flying, he was involved in baseball.



On May 20, 1993, everything changed for the Barkley family. Lt. Col. Barkley and three other Marines were killed during a routine test flight when their VH-60 Helicopter crashed near the Potomac River.



In a memorial to Barkley, a stone of remembrance was placed in front of the school within yards of the stairway leading down to the original Fenton Field.



Fenton Field

In 1966, Fenton Field was first dedicated to Pvt. Michael Fenton, who was killed in action during the Battle of Okinawa in WWII. Michael left behind a family of baseball players, who—for generations—served the Corps and played ball on MCB Quantico.



“I remember quite vividly being dressed in my baseball uniform standing at the top of these stairs ready to take the field for the first time named after family kin,” said retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. George Fenton looking out where the field used to be, as if nothing had changed.



The current elementary school now sits where Fenton Field used to be.



While standing atop the stairs, he explained from that perspective he was looking down what had been the third base line to home plate.



“It was quite surreal,” he said.



His family has a history of baseball players leading back to Brig. Gen. Ivan I. Fenton, the father of Michael Fenton, for whom the field was dedicated.



“Mike loved the passion of playing so much that when he slept at night, instead of a pillow, he used his glove,” said George.



As a child, Mike and his brother would accompany their father to his baseball games, even being called his mascots and later his bat boys.



When the time came, the brothers became Marines, too, although Mike decided to enlist rather than become an officer.



After basic training in 1944, he transferred to Baker Company, 1st Battalion 5th Marines becoming a scout sniper fighting on the island of Okinawa. His father was serving as an engineer officer for 1st Marine Division on Okinawa, and his brother on the U.S.S. Missouri that provided naval gunfire to the Marine landing force.



In April of 1945, then Col. Fenton met with his son for breakfast in a training area, on the island of Puavua and exchanged news and letters from home.



This was the last time they would be together. Pvt. Fenton was killed on May 7th by Japanese machinegun fire.



In September of 1966, about 20 years after his death, the baseball field was dedicated as Michael J. Fenton Field at Quantico Post High School.



After reflecting on the history of his family, George then acknowledged the new field to be established.



“I am excited for the rededication for more reasons than one,” said George. “I’m hoping one day, my grandson can return here to play and have another generation carry on the Fenton legacy.”