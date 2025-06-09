Security Forces takes Drill to the Field

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Eisenbrandt, assigned to the 124th Medical Group, Idaho Air National Guard, participates in a field training exercise June 6, 2025 at the Sayler Creek Range, Idaho. The primary objective of the exercise was to establish a forward operating base with minimal resources and to test their defense and counter attack abilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)