    Security Forces takes Drill to the Field [Image 29 of 31]

    Security Forces takes Drill to the Field

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airman assigned to the 124th Security Forces Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, participate in a field training exercise June 6, 2025 at the Sayler Creek Range, Idaho. The primary objective of the exercise was to establish a forward operating base with minimal resources and to test their defense and counter attack abilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 16:47
    Photo ID: 9100977
    VIRIN: 250606-Z-LB832-1566
    Resolution: 4670x3113
    Size: 11.83 MB
    Location: IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces takes Drill to the Field [Image 31 of 31], by SSgt Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Security Forces
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Defender
    near peer

