NMCB 11 Port Construction

GULFPORT, Ms. (June 6, 2025) - U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 fill formwork for concrete boat ramp steps during a field training exercise in the port of Gulfport, Ms., June 6, 2025. NMCB-11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Miss. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)
|06.06.2025
|06.10.2025 13:31
|9100266
|250606-N-VF045-1079
|4460x6682
|3.23 MB
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|3
|0
