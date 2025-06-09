Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 11 Port Construction [Image 3 of 6]

    NMCB 11 Port Construction

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    GULFPORT, Ms. (June 6, 2025) - U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 fill formwork for concrete boat ramp steps during a field training exercise in the port of Gulfport, Ms., June 6, 2025. NMCB-11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Miss. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 13:31
    Photo ID: 9100264
    VIRIN: 250606-N-VF045-1069
    Resolution: 7074x4721
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, NMCB 11 Port Construction [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    seabees
    construction
    NMCB 11
    waterfront
    wcc

