NMCB 11 Port Construction

GULFPORT, Ms. (June 6, 2025) - U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 pour a concrete seawall during a field training exercise in the port of Gulfport, Ms., June 6, 2025. NMCB-11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Miss. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)