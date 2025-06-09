GULFPORT, Ms. (June 6, 2025) - U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 pour a concrete seawall during a field training exercise in the port of Gulfport, Ms., June 6, 2025. NMCB-11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Miss. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)
This work, NMCB 11 Port Construction [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.