Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st TSC Leaders build resilience and unity through R2 challenge [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    21st TSC Leaders build resilience and unity through R2 challenge

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Senior leaders from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command load weight plates and prepare equipment during a team-based challenge at a Ready and Resilient (R2) obstacle course at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on June 9, 2025. The event was part of Sustainment Week and aimed to enhance unit cohesion, improve communication and teamwork under stress, build trust, and strengthen readiness while fostering camaraderie among team members. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 12:06
    Photo ID: 9099921
    VIRIN: 250609-A-MP101-6254
    Resolution: 5835x3890
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC Leaders build resilience and unity through R2 challenge [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21st TSC Leaders build resilience and unity through R2 challenge
    21st TSC Leaders build resilience and unity through R2 challenge
    21st TSC Leaders build resilience and unity through R2 challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Leaders build resilience, unity through R2 challenge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download