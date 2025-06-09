21st TSC Leaders build resilience and unity through R2 challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior leaders from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command load weight plates and prepare equipment during a team-based challenge at a Ready and Resilient (R2) obstacle course at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on June 9, 2025. The event was part of Sustainment Week and aimed to enhance unit cohesion, improve communication and teamwork under stress, build trust, and strengthen readiness while fostering camaraderie among team members. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)