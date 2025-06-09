Senior leaders from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command take part in a team-based physical challenge during a Ready and Resilient (R2) obstacle course at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on June 9, 2025. The R2 program offers training and resources to enhance resilience and improve performance throughout the Army community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 12:05
|Photo ID:
|9099886
|VIRIN:
|250609-A-MP101-4019
|Resolution:
|5155x3437
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Leaders build resilience and unity through R2 challenge [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leaders build resilience, unity through R2 challenge
