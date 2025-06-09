21st TSC Leaders build resilience and unity through R2 challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior leaders from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command take part in a team-based physical challenge during a Ready and Resilient (R2) obstacle course at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on June 9, 2025. The R2 program offers training and resources to enhance resilience and improve performance throughout the Army community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)