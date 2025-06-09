Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC Leaders build resilience and unity through R2 challenge [Image 2 of 3]

    21st TSC Leaders build resilience and unity through R2 challenge

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Senior leaders from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command take part in a team-based physical challenge during a Ready and Resilient (R2) obstacle course at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on June 9, 2025. The R2 program offers training and resources to enhance resilience and improve performance throughout the Army community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 12:05
    Photo ID: 9099886
    VIRIN: 250609-A-MP101-4019
    Resolution: 5155x3437
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, 21st TSC Leaders build resilience and unity through R2 challenge [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leaders build resilience, unity through R2 challenge

    US Army Reserve
    21st TSC
    Ready and Resilient
    R2

