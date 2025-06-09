Leaders build resilience, unity through R2 challenge

Photo By Spc. Elijah Campbell | Master Resilience Trainer and Performance Expert Daren Koehler addresses senior...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Elijah Campbell | Master Resilience Trainer and Performance Expert Daren Koehler addresses senior leaders from around the 21st Theater Sustainment Command before kicking off Sustainment Week with a senior leader team-building competition on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on June 9, 2024. Leaders were grouped into small teams and rotated through a series of obstacles designed to test both endurance and cooperation. Tasks focused on decision-making under stress and effective team dynamics. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elijah Campbell) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Senior leaders from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command tackled a team-building obstacle course on June 9 on Panzer Kaserne, part of Sustainment Week and in recognition of the Army’s 250th birthday.



The event, part of the Army’s Ready and Resilient program, challenged participants to complete physical tasks that required coordination, adaptability, and communication. Skills essential to leading in high-pressure environments.



Leaders were grouped into small teams and rotated through a series of obstacles designed to test both endurance and cooperation. Tasks focused on decision-making under stress and effective team dynamics.



Master Resilience Trainers and Performance Experts Daren Koehler and Dr. Eric Biener from the R2 Performance Center in Vilseck facilitated the training. Using evidence-based methods, they helped participants reflect on their performance and apply lessons in stress regulation, communication, and leadership.



“The obstacle course wasn’t just about fitness. It was about connection,” said Sabrina Martinez, R2 program manager for 21st TSC. “We created conditions where leaders had to rely on one another the same way they would in operational environments.”



Soldiers guided one another through problem-solving challenges, with an emphasis on shared success rather than individual achievement. The course encouraged leaders to support peers they may not work with regularly, helping build cohesion across staff elements.



“The R2PC is focused on preparing Soldiers to perform in any operational setting,” Biener said. “That means building mental readiness alongside physical capability.”



The R2 Performance Center supports units across the U.S. Army Europe and Africa with programs in cognitive performance, resilience, and leadership development.



This course is one of several initiatives within the 21st TSC to enhance leader development and unit readiness as part of the Army’s prevention and performance strategy.