    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, presents U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Durham with the Distinguished Flying Cross award at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 4, 2025. The Distinguished Flying Cross is a prestigious military decoration awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 07:15
    Photo ID: 9099221
    VIRIN: 250604-F-PB738-1021
    Resolution: 4837x3184
    Size: 6.48 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
