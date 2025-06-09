Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, presents U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Durham with the Distinguished Flying Cross award at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 4, 2025. The Distinguished Flying Cross is a prestigious military decoration awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)