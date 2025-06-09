Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, presents U.S. Air Force Capt. Jonathan Kline with the Single-Event Air Medal at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 4, 2025. The Single-Event Air Medal is awarded for single acts of heroism or meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight, recognizing exceptional service beyond the expected standards of professional Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)