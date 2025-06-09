U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, presents U.S. Air Force Maj. James Heitmann with the Single-Event Air Medal at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 4, 2025. The Single-Event Air Medal is awarded for single acts of heroism or meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight, recognizing exceptional service beyond the expected standards of professional Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 07:15
|Photo ID:
|9099216
|VIRIN:
|250604-F-PB738-1018
|Resolution:
|4529x3013
|Size:
|6.73 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Awards [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.