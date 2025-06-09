Civil Engineers Secure the Field

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Civil Engineering and Air Support Operations Squadron members assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing conduct basic land navigation and combat training at Gowen Field, Idaho, June 6, 2025. In a deployed environment, before any engineering can begin, civil engineers must be equipped and ready to tactically secure a forward objective. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)