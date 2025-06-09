Civil Engineering and Air Support Operations Squadron members assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing conduct basic land navigation and combat training at Gowen Field, Idaho, June 6, 2025. In a deployed environment, before any engineering can begin, civil engineers must be equipped and ready to tactically secure a forward objective. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 21:28
|Photo ID:
|9098589
|VIRIN:
|250607-Z-VT588-1035
|Resolution:
|5642x3761
|Size:
|12.74 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Civil Engineers Secure the Field [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.