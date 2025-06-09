Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Engineers Secure the Field

    Civil Engineers Secure the Field

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Civil Engineering and Air Support Operations Squadron members assigned to the 124th Fighter Wing conduct basic land navigation and combat training at Gowen Field, Idaho, June 6, 2025. In a deployed environment, before any engineering can begin, civil engineers must be equipped and ready to tactically secure a forward objective. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

    US
    This work, Civil Engineers Secure the Field [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

