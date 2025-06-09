Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center Celebrates 10 Years [Image 4 of 6]

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center Celebrates 10 Years

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Eshleman 

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    SAN DIEGO (June 9, 2025) - Rear Adm. T. J. Zerr, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), delivers remarks during SMWDC’s 10 year anniversary ceremony onboard Naval Base San Diego. SMWDC
    increases the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara L. Eshleman)

