Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center Celebrates 10 Years

SAN DIEGO (June 9, 2025) - Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, delivers remarks during Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center’s (SMWDC) 10 year anniversary ceremony onboard Naval Base San Diego. SMWDC increases the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara L. Eshleman)