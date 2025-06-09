Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary



SAN DIEGO -- Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) celebrated its 10 year anniversary at Naval Base San Diego, June 9th. Rear Adm. T. J. Zerr, commander, SMWDC, with guest speaker Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, delivered remarks to former SMWDC Commanders, plankowners, teammates, and friends and family, all of whom played an instrumental role in the founding of SMWDC and its legacy.



Rear Adm. Zerr’s recent appointment as commander of SMWDC marks a return to familiar ground. Now in his third tour with the command, he is among a select group of leaders who have observed SMWDC’s

development from its early stages.



“SMWDC is no longer the new kid on the block - it's the standard bearer for warfighting excellence in the Surface Force,” said Zerr. “What started as a bold concept is now fully operational, fully integrated, and

fully trusted. We're driving high-velocity learning, delivering real-time tactical advantage, and shaping the future of the Fleet every single day.”



SMWDC’s mission is to increase the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains. Central to this mission is developing Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTI). WTIs are the Surface Navy’s tactical warfighting experts. They serve as force multipliers throughout the Fleet through contributing to Fleet combat readiness, refining and modernizing critical surface warfare doctrine and leading live kinetic naval combat operations.



SMWDC officially stood up on June 9th, 2015, in San Diego under its first commander, Acting Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. James Kilby.

“When I reflect on the journey SMWDC has taken over the past decade, I’m struck by just how far it has come,” said Kilby. “What began as a modest concept, a handful of passionate leaders determined to

strengthen surface warfighting has grown into a world-class center of excellence that is reshaping our Navy’s future. The foundation was humble: a vision to elevate our Surface Warfare Officers by investing

in the most important asset we have—our people. At the heart of that vision was the Warfare Tactics Instructor program.”



Today, the SMWDC enterprise stretches from coast-to-coast, anchored by its headquarters at Naval Base San Diego, which includes Fleet Training – Pacific. Supporting headquarters are four specialized detachments: Surface Advanced Warfighting School, Fleet Training – Atlantic, Surface Warfare Technical Division and Mine Countermeasures Technical Division. Each of these units plays a distinct and vital role in advancing SMWDC’s core mission – enhancing the lethality of the Surface Force.



Also in attendance was Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, a SMWDC

plankowner, who delivered remarks about SMWDC’s beginning and bright future. “In 2014 we had 10 WTIs, the average age of our doctrine and Tactics Techniques and Procedures (TTP) was 17.5 years, and we didn’t actually employ the Aegis Weapons System in any kind of a live fire

confidence test,” said Cahill. “Today, we are building WTIs at scale, across four warfare areas, and we have 770 WTIs with (at least) one WTI on 70% of our warships. The average age of our doctrine and TTP is two years, and every single surface warship that goes on deployment rehearses those tactics in Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training culminating in Live Fire with a Purpose (exercises).”



From leading Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training to recent kinetic naval surface combat operations -- where WTIs were deployed aboard across 25 ships, executing more than 380 engagements in the Red Sea, including the Navy’s first ever use of SM-3 and SM-6 missiles to counter adversary anti-ship cruise missiles -- SMWDC’s impact is evident across the front lines of naval surface warfare.



Since its inception, SMWDC fundamentally changed how the Surface Force prepares for combat. The development of WTIs, execution of routine surface warfare exercises and refinement of doctrine and tactics directly impacts Fleet lethality. Looking ahead, SMWDC’s role will only grow in importance. As our adversaries continue to challenge us in highly contested environments, the demand for high-end warfighters, cutting-edge tactics and integrated warfare training will be greater than ever. SMWDC will lead from the front, driven by a relentless commitment to excellence—so that when our Sailors are called to fight, they stand ready as the best-trained, prepared, and most lethal naval Surface Force in the world.



For more news from SMWDC, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/nsmwdc/.

