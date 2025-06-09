U.S. Army Pacific Hosts Army Polo Team

Caroline Ard, left, a member of the Honolulu Polo Club, goes to strike the polo ball back, while Owen Williams, a member of the Honolulu Polo Club, goes to strike the polo ball forward, on June 08, 2025, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. U.S. Army Pacific hosted the polo match on historic Palm Circle in celebration of the Army's 250th birthday.
