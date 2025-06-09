Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Pacific Hosts Army Polo Team [Image 3 of 7]

    U.S. Army Pacific Hosts Army Polo Team

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Caroline Ard, left, a member of the Honolulu Polo Club, goes to strike the polo ball back, while Owen Williams, a member of the Honolulu Polo Club, goes to strike the polo ball forward, on June 08, 2025, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. U.S. Army Pacific hosted the polo match on historic Palm Circle in celebration of the Army's 250th birthday.

    This work, U.S. Army Pacific Hosts Army Polo Team [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

