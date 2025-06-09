Polo players from the Honolulu Polo Club play polo on June 08, 2025, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. U.S. Army Pacific hosted the polo match on historic Palm Circle in celebration of the Army's 250th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 19:59
|Photo ID:
|9098393
|VIRIN:
|250608-A-PR546-5592
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Pacific Hosts Army Polo Team [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.