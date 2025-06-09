Army Pacific preserves polo at Palm Circle to mark Army’s 250th birthday

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — U.S. Army Pacific hosted a polo match on June 8, 2025, here, celebrating the Army’s 250th birthday at a site steeped in military tradition.

Palm Circle offered more than just a picturesque backdrop; it serves as a living reminder of the Army’s long relationship with horsemanship and the sport of polo. Before the rise of tanks and helicopters, the Army rode on horseback, and polo doubled as both a favored pastime and a form of cavalry training.

Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, opened the ceremony, saying Palm Circle and polo have a rich history dating back to the establishment of Fort Shafter in 1905.

Surrounded by historic homes and royal palms, Soldiers, veterans, and community members lined the field to watch the match and reconnect with a piece of Army history that’s often forgotten.

For Allen Hoe, a Vietnam War veteran and lead organizer for the Honolulu Polo Club, the event was more than symbolic. He pointed to a time when riding skills weren’t just ceremonial—they were essential. Polo helped develop those skills and became deeply embedded in Army culture.

“There was a time when the military all moved on horseback, right up until perhaps World War I or just after,” said Hoe. “Once the internal combustion engine took over, the need for horses pretty much evaporated.”

Still, the tradition and sport lingered. Before World War II, Army polo was a regular event at Fort Shafter. Even Gen. George S. Patton, then a lieutenant colonel, lived on Palm Circle and played matches at Kapiolani Park, Hawaii.

But over the years, that connection faded.

“Twenty years ago, if you asked someone about the relationship between the Army and polo, they’d probably say there wasn’t one,” said Hoe. “That fact prompted me to revisit the essential elements of military training and polo.”

Historically, the Army embraced polo for good reason; it sharpened riding skills, built teamwork, and tested a cavalryman’s ability to maneuver under pressure. Though the sport began with mounted troops, it spread across branches, including artillery units, whose weapons were once pulled by horses before mechanization took hold.

This year’s match was just one part of a broader slate of commemorative events across the Pacific theater, as Army units mark a milestone 250 years in service to the Nation and its allies.

Fort Shafter itself carries the weight of history. Named in 1907 for Maj. Gen. William R. Shafter, a Civil War veteran and leader during the Spanish-American War, the installation continues to evolve—but days like this one show how the past can still ride alongside the present.

