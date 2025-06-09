VMGR-352 supports VMFA-225 aerial refueling during Sentry North

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Carolyn Schaeffer, a pilot with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies a KC-130J Super Hercules in a formation flight during Exercise Sentry North in Wisconsin, June 4, 2025. The exercise provided a unique opportunity for MAW units to work alongside the joint force while practicing advanced aerial refueling techniques in an unfamiliar environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)
