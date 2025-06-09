U.S. Marine Crops Capt. Keenan Herdeg, left, and Capt. Carolyn Schaeffer, both KC-130J Super Hercules pilots with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare for take-off during Exercise Sentry North at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, June 4, 2025. The exercise provided a unique opportunity for MAW units to work alongside the joint force while practicing advanced aerial refueling techniques in an unfamiliar environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 19:46
|Photo ID:
|9098386
|VIRIN:
|250604-M-YL719-1058
|Resolution:
|6936x4626
|Size:
|18.28 MB
|Location:
|WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMGR-352 supports VMFA-225 aerial refueling during Sentry North [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Samantha Devine, identified by DVIDS