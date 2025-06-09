Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMGR-352 supports VMFA-225 aerial refueling during Sentry North [Image 6 of 7]

    VMGR-352 supports VMFA-225 aerial refueling during Sentry North

    WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 234, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, flies in formation during Exercise Sentry North in Wisconsin, June 4, 2025. The exercise provided a unique opportunity for MAW units to work alongside the joint force while practicing advanced aerial refueling techniques in an unfamiliar environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)

