VMGR-352 supports VMFA-225 aerial refueling during Sentry North

A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 234, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, flies in formation during Exercise Sentry North in Wisconsin, June 4, 2025. The exercise provided a unique opportunity for MAW units to work alongside the joint force while practicing advanced aerial refueling techniques in an unfamiliar environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 19:46
|Photo ID:
|9098387
|VIRIN:
|250604-M-YL719-1081
|Resolution:
|6732x4490
|Size:
|13.37 MB
|Location:
|WISCONSIN, US
