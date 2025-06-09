Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman assigned to the 124th Security Forces Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, participate in heavy weapons qualifications, June 6, 2025 at the Sayler Creek Range, Idaho. Each Airman had to qualify on the M240 machine gun, M249 Squad Automatic Weapon, and Mk19 grenade launcher. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)