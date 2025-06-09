Airman assigned to the 124th Security Forces Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, participate in heavy weapons qualifications, June 6, 2025 at the Sayler Creek Range, Idaho. Each Airman had to qualify on the M240 machine gun, M249 Squad Automatic Weapon, and Mk19 grenade launcher. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 18:52
|Photo ID:
|9098241
|VIRIN:
|250606-Z-LB832-3191
|Resolution:
|6227x3503
|Size:
|12.79 MB
|Location:
|IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heavy Weapons Qualifications [Image 37 of 37], by SSgt Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.