KATUSA Friendship Week 2025

KATUSA and U.S. Army soldiers participate in a volleyball tournament to celebrate the 75th KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 9, 2025. The tournament is a friendly competition that fosters a sense of camaraderie among the KATUSA and U.S. Army Soldiers, helping to strengthen bonds and trust between the two groups.
|06.08.2025
|06.09.2025 04:32
|9096000
|250609-A-FF483-9693
|2048x1366
|640.26 KB
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|2
|0
