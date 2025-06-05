KATUSA Friendship Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KATUSA and U.S. Army soldiers participate in a volleyball tournament to celebrate the 75th KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 9, 2025. The tournament is a friendly competition that fosters a sense of camaraderie among the KATUSA and U.S. Army Soldiers, helping to strengthen bonds and trust between the two groups.