    KATUSA Friendship Week 2025 [Image 4 of 7]

    KATUSA Friendship Week 2025

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Spc. Megan Gaston 

    1st Signal Brigade

    KATUSA and U.S. Army soldiers participate in a volleyball tournament to celebrate the 75th KATUSA Friendship Week at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 9, 2025. The tournament is a friendly competition that fosters a sense of camaraderie among the KATUSA and U.S. Army Soldiers, helping to strengthen bonds and trust between the two groups.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 04:32
    Photo ID: 9095998
    VIRIN: 250609-A-FF483-9247
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 674.93 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KATUSA Friendship Week 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Megan Gaston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army
    Eighth Army
    Camp Humphreys
    we go together
    Pacific Victors
    KFW25

