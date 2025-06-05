CFAO Guard Mount promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan

Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Vinh Villar, left, from Bakersfield, California, is frocked to his current rank by Master-At-Arms 1st Class Benjamin Mendis, from Enterprise, Alabama, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) security department, during guard mount on White Beach Naval Facility, June 6, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)