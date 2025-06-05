Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Guard Mount promotion

    

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan
    Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Vinh Villar, right, from Bakersfield, California, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) security department, is presented his certificate of appointment by Lt. j.g Brian Morris, CFAO's security officer, during guard mount on White Beach Naval Facility, June 6, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025
    Photo ID: 9095701
    VIRIN: 250606-N-DN657-1019
    Resolution: 7870x5247
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA, US
    security
    promotion
    Japan
    Okinawa
    watch standing
    CFAO

