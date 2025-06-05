WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan
Members of Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) security forces conduct guard mount on White Beach Naval Facility, June 6, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 22:32
|Photo ID:
|9095702
|VIRIN:
|250606-N-DN657-1021
|Resolution:
|8000x5333
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO Guard Mount promotion [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.