    U.S. Navy Band Performs In Nashville [Image 13 of 14]

    U.S. Navy Band Performs In Nashville

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Osborn 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville

    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at the Country Music Awards in Nashville, June 8. Country Current is the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble and is a dynamic musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 21:06
    Photo ID: 9095536
    VIRIN: 250608-N-KU796-1247
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 12.53 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    This work, U.S. Navy Band Performs In Nashville [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band
    Navy Pride
    CMA Fest

