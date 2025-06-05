U.S. Navy Band Performs In Nashville

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at the Country Music Awards in Nashville, June 8. Country Current is the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble and is a dynamic musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)