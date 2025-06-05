U.S. Navy Band Performs In Nashville

U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at the Country Music Awards in Nashville, June 8. Country Current is the Navy’s only Country/Bluegrass ensemble and is a dynamic musical asset that connects Americans across the country with their U.S. Navy through a truly original American musical genre.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 21:06
|Photo ID:
|9095532
|VIRIN:
|250608-N-KU796-1160
|Resolution:
|5680x3792
|Size:
|8.3 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
